Top aide of Japanese premier to step down over election defeat

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's top aide Hiroshi Moriyama on Tuesday said that he would step down over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) defeat at the House of Councillors polls on July 20.

Moriyama, also the party's secretary general, said his resignation decision is now left to Ishiba, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Separately, the LDP expressed deep remorse due to losing the majority of the upper house in the election, and stressed the need to "restart from scratch" on a report summarizing the election, the media outlet reported, citing sources.

Although Ishiba has previously vowed to stay in office despite calls from his party members to resign, the report could trigger a series of resignations from key party officials.

Ishiba, during a joint plenary meeting of lawmakers from both houses of parliament on Tuesday, apologized for the election result.

"It is my responsibility as president of the LDP, and I cannot evade that," said Ishiba, adding that he has "no intention to cling to" his post and will "make a proper decision at the appropriate time."





