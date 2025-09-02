Rains, floods kill another 18 across Pakistan, raising death toll to 87 in 1 week

Another 18 people were killed due to ongoing rains and floods across Pakistan over the last 24 hours as authorities are taking several measures to save cities from raging floods in northeastern Punjab province, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

Of the latest casualties, seven each were reported from Punjab and the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while four people were killed in different parts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing the death toll to 87 since Aug. 25.

Most of the deaths have been reported from Punjab, which is struggling with catastrophic floods triggered by torrential monsoon spells.

Authorities are making desperate attempts, including more controlled breaches, to save Multan city as the eastern Ravi River is flowing in exceptionally high floods.

Irfan Ali Kathia, director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, told reporters that Tuesday night will be crucial for Multan as over 500,000 cusec of floodwater will pass through the city.

The surging floods have so far affected over 2 million people, while more than 700,000 people have been evacuated in Punjab over the past week, according to the government figures.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Samaa News showed people taking refuge on higher ground, in addition to shelter camps, with villages and large swaths of farmlands submerged.

Another visual showed rescue officials evacuating people along with their cattle in boats from flood-hit areas.

In southern Sindh province, which is bracing for the massive floods, the government has asked the residents of downstream areas to evacuate.