Indonesia’s president vows to ‘not retreat even a step’ amid violent protests

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto vowed Monday to "not retreat even a step" in the wake of violent protests in the country that have left at least four people dead, the Jakarta Globe reported.

After visiting victims at a hospital in east Jakarta, Prabowo said the violence was instigated by "rioters, not protesters," accusing these groups of attempting to destabilize the nation.

Since the clashes began, 43 people have been treated at hospitals, with 16 discharged and 17 still under care, including 14 police officers and three civilians. One of the victims, a woman on her way to the market, suffered a broken thigh when rioters seized her motorcycle.

"Their intention is not to voice aspirations. Their intention is to cause chaos, disrupt people's lives and sabotage national development efforts aimed at ending poverty," Prabowo said.

The president directed National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo to award extraordinary promotions to officers wounded in the clashes, many of whom sustained severe injuries including skull fractures, severed limbs and crushed organs.

Prabowo also condemned the vandalism of the parliament building in Jakarta, calling it an attack on democracy.

"The parliament building represents national sovereignty. Burning it shows the intent was not to protest, but to create unrest," he said.

"By God, I will not retreat even a step. I believe the people are with me," he added.

Prabowo announced Sunday that political parties have decided to cancel several benefits and privileges for parliamentarians.

He said parties have accepted that perks, including the amount of allowances to lawmakers, would be reduced and a moratorium on overseas working visits.

Prabowo has also cancelled his trip to China due to the protests in several Indonesian cities, where demonstrators have burnt local legislative buildings.

The protests, which began last week, targeted lawmakers' allowances. Police action fueled more protests after a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed after being hit by a police armored vehicle Thursday.

At least three other people were killed Friday in violent protests across the country.

Prabowo expressed regret over the incident and ordered an investigation into the police officer who fatally struck Affan.

The president said that any officers found to be at fault would be held accountable for their actions while expressing shock and disappointment over the excessive actions of the officer who drove the armored vehicle.





