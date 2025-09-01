South Korea halts propaganda radio broadcasts into North Korea

South Korea has halted broadcasts of a propaganda radio program into North Korea in the latest reconciliatory gesture to mend strained ties with Pyongyang, a local media report said Monday.

The move follows South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's peace overtures aimed at restoring inter-Korean ties and resuming dialogue with North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea's Defense Ministry.

"The Defense Ministry has halted the 'Voice of Freedom' broadcast as part of efforts to ease inter-Korean military tensions," the ministry said in a statement.

This marks the first suspension of the radio program in 15 years.

South Korea resumed the radio program in May 2010 following North Korea's deadly attack on the South Korean naval corvette Cheonan.

South Korea had aired K-pop and news into North Korea through the radio program. Last year, it broadcast news on North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine.

Lee, who assumed the presidency in June, ordered the military to stop the propaganda broadcasts and urged activists to stop sending balloons across the border in an effort to reduce tensions.

Pyongyang has rebuffed Lee's peace overtures.