Japan protests China’s building of new structure in East China Sea

Japan has lodged a protest with China over its building of a new structure in a contested area of the East China Sea.

In a statement late Monday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said China has begun installing a new structure on the Chinese side of the median line between the two countries.

"It is extremely regrettable that China is advancing unilateral development in the East China Sea while the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf in the East China Sea have not yet been delimited," it said.

Kanai Masaaki, Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, issued a strong protest to Shi Yong, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo. Kanai urged China to halt its activities and resume stalled talks on resource cooperation.

Japan considers the median line, located between the two countries' coastlines, as the official maritime border under its domestic law, while China claims its exclusive economic zone extends much farther.

Although Japan and China agreed in 2008 to jointly develop gas fields in the region, negotiations have been stalled for some time.

China has not responded so far to Japan's claim.





