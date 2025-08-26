China protests Japan over WWII event requests

China on Tuesday said it has lodged a protest with Japan over reports of Tokyo asking countries to refrain from World War II commemoration events in Beijing next month.

Beijing asked for clarification on the matter, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun during a news conference in Beijing.

Media reports earlier reported that Japan has asked European and Asian countries to refrain from attending a military parade and other events that China will hold next month to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Tokyo reportedly conveyed to other nations through its embassies abroad that China's commemorative events have "anti-Japanese overtones," and that the participation of leaders should be carefully considered.

"Countries that face up to history, honestly and sincerely learn from history, and truly commit themselves to peaceful development will not have misgivings about events or raise objections," Guo said.

Beijing is slated to hold a parade at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3.

"If Japan truly wants to turn this page on historical issues it should squarely reflect on its history of aggression with sincerity, make a clean break from militarism, stick to the path of peaceful development, and respect the sentiments form China and other victim countries so as to earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community," added Guo.

Beijing calls its victory in the 1937-1945 "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression" and the "World Anti-Fascist War."





