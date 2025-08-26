China lowers alert against Chikungunya fever

Chinese authorities lowered their alert level for the mosquito-borne viral fever Chikungunya after daily cases fell below 50, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Authorities have decided to terminate its Level III public health emergency response against Chikungunya fever in Foshan city in South China's Guangdong province following daily cases in the city dropping under 50 for nine consecutive days as of Monday, according to Global Times.

The focus will now shift away from emergency response as an epidemic control strategy and toward normalized prevention and control.

Last month, the number of daily cases in China's affected areas increased to over 600.

Since mid-June, the Chinese industrial city of Foshan and other areas have reported nearly 10,000 cases.

The chikungunya virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, and the most common symptoms include fever and joint pain.

The virus is rarely fatal, but newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems face a greater risk.