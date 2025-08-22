Tropical Storm Lingling triggers disaster warnings in southwestern Japan

Tropical Storm Lingling has brought torrential rainfall to Japan's southwestern Kagoshima prefecture, triggering floods and mudslides.

Authorities have urged residents to remain on high alert as precipitation levels continue to rise and further risks are expected.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a tropical depression intensified into a tropical storm Thursday morning over waters just west of the prefecture before making landfall near Hioki City later that day.

Lingling then swept across the Kyushu region and is currently moving over waters off Miyazaki Prefecture early Friday morning, NHK news reported.

Dense rain clouds continue to cover Kagoshima Prefecture, with downpours growing stronger in Miyazaki and Kochi as well.

Lingling was expected to move northeast at a slow pace and be downgraded to a tropical depression shortly after noon Friday.





