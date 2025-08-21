China slams New Zealand over calling Beijing 'most active actor' in espionage

China on Thursday slammed a New Zealand intelligence report that called it the "most active" country conducting foreign interference activities in the Pacific nation.

"We urge the relevant service in New Zealand to stop spreading lies, creating differences," and instead to facilitate cultural exchanges and the development of bilateral ties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference in Beijing.

Beijing's reaction follows the Thursday release of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service's latest Security Threat Environment report, which said the country is "facing the most challenging national security environment of recent times," naming China as the "most active" country engaged in foreign interference activities in the country, according to the Radio New Zealand.

The incorrect assessment reflects the agency's "ideological bias and cold war mentality," said Mao.






