Twin pandas birthday celebrated in Hong Kong

The first birthday of the twin pandas Jia Jia and De De, born in Hong Kong, was celebrated with a party at Hong Kong's Ocean Park.

It was noted that the female panda Jia Jia and the male panda De De are the offspring of Le Le and Ying Ying, the second pair of pandas gifted to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by the Chinese central government. Their keepers prepared an icy birthday cake made of frozen bamboo and carrots, decorated with the pandas' initials and the number '1.'

The twin pandas, who weighed 122 and 112 grams at birth, now weigh 30 kilograms. Ocean Park officials, who aim to open two new living spaces for Jia Jia and De De, announced that they are preparing a documentary about the growth process of the twin pandas.