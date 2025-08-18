China ‘glad’ to see US, Russia ties improve

China on Monday said it was "glad" to see the US and Russia improve bilateral ties after President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump met in Alaska.

China is "glad to see continued engagement of Russia and the US to improve their ties and promote political settlement of Ukraine," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao was responding to questions on the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, the first such meeting between the two in six years.

On the Ukraine crisis, Mao said Beijing "supports" a political settlement of the war.

Trump and Putin held a three-hour closed-door meeting Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, with Putin saying they reached an "understanding."

Following the summit, Trump told Fox News that significant points were agreed upon, with only minor items remaining.

"We expect all stakeholders will participate in peace talks for the lasting agreement accepted by all parties," Mao replied when asked about Trump's scheduled meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House later today.

On China being touted as an expected security guarantor for Ukraine, Mao said: "Our position on Ukraine is consistent and clear. We will continue to promote political security in the Ukrainian crisis."

Mao said China "opposes unilateral and illegal sanctions" when asked about US sanctions on Brazilian officials.



