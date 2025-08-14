Chinese, Australian military chiefs hold talks to boost defense ties

Top military leaders from China and Australia met in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss bilateral defense ties and regional security.

They agreed to strengthen communication to avoid the "risk of miscalculation," according to statements from both sides.

Admiral David Johnston, head of the Australian Defense Force, and Gen. Liu Zhenli, Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of the People's Liberation Army, exchanged views on bilateral relations, global and regional security and the "need for military transparency and communication," said the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The Australian Defense Ministry said Johnston "reiterated the importance of all countries in the region operating in a safe and professional manner at all times to avoid the risk of miscalculation or escalation."

He also emphasized "adherence to international law" and urged all nations to act "in a manner that respects sovereignty and upholds peace, security and stability."

The Chinese ministry said the sides "agreed to strengthen dialogue in the defense field to advance the development of bilateral military ties" and had "in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations between the two countries and their militaries, the international and regional security situation, and issues of common concern."

The meeting follows the 23rd Australia-China Strategic Dialogue held in February and comes months after Canberra criticized Beijing over Chinese naval drills near Australia earlier this year.

In 2022, China deployed fighter jets in response to Canadian and Australian surveillance flights over the South China Sea.





