Malaysia, Bangladesh bolster ties with cooperation in defense, trade

Bangladesh and Malaysia signed five memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and exchanged three notes in various areas, including defense, trade, and education, on Tuesday.

The two sides reached these agreements during a meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who is on a three-day trip to the Southeast Asian nation.

Anwar and Yunus witnessed the signing of the MoUs in defense, LNG supply and infrastructure, petroleum products, infrastructure, and halal ecosystem in Kuala Lumpur, according to the office of the Bangladeshi leader.

It was the first such MoU in the defense sector between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia's National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry also signed a cooperation agreement.

Anwar, in his comments, expressed appreciation for Bangladesh's consistent support on humanitarian issues, particularly regarding the Rohingya refugees.

"I believe that the close relationship between Malaysia and Bangladesh will continue to thrive based on mutual respect, trust, and a firm commitment to fostering collective progress, not only for the well-being of the people of both nations but also for the peace, stability, and prosperity of this region," Anwar posted on X.

Data from last year shows that the trade volume between Bangladesh and Malaysia was around $2.8 billion.

Bangladesh and Malaysia established diplomatic ties in 1972. They are part of the UN as well as members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Developing-8, and G-77, among other multilateral forums.