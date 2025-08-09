3 Thai soldiers injured in landmine explosion on Cambodia border

Three Thai soldiers were injured after a landmine explosion during a routine patrol along the Thai-Cambodian border on Saturday.

The Infantry Company 111 patrol was conducting a patrol ahead of laying barbed wire fencing when the landmine exploded, according to a Royal Thai Army statement on Facebook.

Injured soldiers were given first aid on site before being transported to a hospital.

The two Southeast Asian neighbors engaged in cross-border hostilities last month, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. On July 28, during a trilateral meeting with Malaysia's prime minister, they agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.

The sides had agreed on a 13-point agreement, including a point on observers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations monitoring the ceasefire, during a General Border Committee meeting co-chaired by the Cambodian and Thai defense chiefs in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.





