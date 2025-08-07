Japanese fighter jet crashes in Pacific, pilot rescued

 Contact Us
An Air Self-Defense Force F-2A fighter jet crashed Thursday in the Pacific off eastern Japan during a training flight, with one crew member rescued after escaping from the aircraft.

Published August 07,2025
A Japanese fighter jet crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday during a training flight, the country's air force said.

The Self-Defense Force F-2A single-jet fighter jet crashed off eastern Japan while the pilot was rescued safely, Kyodo News reported.

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said the incident was reported soon after midday local time after it took off from Hyakuri Air Base in the Ibaraki province.

"No damage to vessels at the accident site has been reported so far," said the air force, which is probing the incident.

In May, a T-4 military training jet crashed in the central province of Aichi, killing two crew members.