China launches joint air-sea military drills around Taiwan, says Taipei

China on Thursday launched joint air and sea military drills around Taiwan, according to Taipei's Defense Ministry.

On X, the ministry said it had detected 47 Chinese aircraft up until 8.30 am local time Thursday (0030GMT).

Thirty-two of 47 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zones "in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN [Chinese navy] vessels," the ministry added.

At press time, there was no confirmation from China of the reports.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. Taiwan rejects that claim and has insisted on its independence since 1949.





