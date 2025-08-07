2 killed, 14 injured in northwestern Pakistan explosion

At least two people were killed and over a dozen injured in an explosion on Thursday in restive South Waziristan tribal district near the Afghan border, police said.

The explosion took place in a market of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan, through a remote-controlled device, local police chief Imranullah told reporters.

The injured included two policemen, he added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a string of similar incidents in the northwestern region in recent months.

It came amid reports that security forces are planning to launch a fresh assault on suspected militants in the tribal region, which has long been a hotbed of violence.

Pakistan has seen a surge in attacks on civilians and security forces in recent years, for which it blames what it calls "Afghan-based" militants loyal to Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan.

Kabul denies the accusation.





