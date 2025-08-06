South Korea removal of loudspeakers along border with North Korea

South Korea's military announced Wednesday that it has completed the removal of propaganda loudspeakers installed along the border with North Korea, in a move aimed at reducing inter-Korean tensions.

Around 20 speakers installed in the front-line areas had all been dismantled as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly a day after the military began removing them, Yonhap News Agency reported. citing military officials.

On Tuesday, the military said that North Korea had shown no signs of dismantling its border loudspeakers after South Korea began removing its own.

Since June, however, North Korea had also suspended its own noise-blaring campaigns against the South

The latest move came less than two months after President Lee Jae Myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts in front-line areas as part of efforts to improve ties with North Korea.

South Korea resumed the loudspeaker campaign for the first time in six years in June last year, in response to North Korea's repeated launch of trash-carrying balloons across the heavily fortified border.





