Mount Semeru erupts again in southern Indonesia

Mount Semeru in Indonesia erupted again Wednesday, sending a column of smoke and ash about 700 meters (2,300 feet) above its peak in East Java's Lumajang Regency, officials said.

The eruption occurred at 10:08 am local time (0308 GMT), with the ash plume reaching an altitude of about 4,376 meters (14,360 feet) above sea level, according to Indonesia's state-run Antara news agency, citing an official statement.

The ash column appeared white to gray in color, with thick intensity, and drifted north and northeast, said Mount Semeru Observation Post officer Mukdas Sofian.

Seismic instruments recorded the eruption with a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and a duration of 167 seconds.

Earlier the same day, the volcano released an ash plume about 600 meters (1,970 feet) above its peak during a separate eruption.

Semeru, which stands at 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes. It has a long history of eruptions, some of which have resulted in fatalities.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," experiences frequent seismic activity and has more than 120 active volcanoes.