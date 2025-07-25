At least 4 killed in school roof collapse in northwestern India

At least four students died and several others were injured Friday morning when the roof of a school building collapsed in India's northwestern Rajasthan state.

Seventeen others were injured in the roof collapse in the state's Jhalawar district, the Press Trust of India reported.

The incident took place when students were preparing for morning prayers, the report said.

Local media reported that several students are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Bhajanlal Sharma, the state's chief minister, called the collapse "extremely sad and heart-wrenching."

"Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children," he wrote on X.





