Former South Korean president indicted over martial law

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted Saturday on new charges of abuse of authority tied to his Dec. 3, 2024 imposition of martial law, according to Yonhap news.

Yoon, on trial for insurrection, is accused of violating Cabinet members' rights, retroactively drafting the martial law order, and deleting official records, according to prosecutors. He is already in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in the city of Uiwang.

His detention earlier this month came after a court in Seoul ordered his arrest, citing concerns he could seek to destroy evidence.

The 64-year-old was previously released from detention in March after a court overturned his January arrest.

In April, he was formally removed from office after his December impeachment by the National Assembly was upheld by the Constitutional Court.

A snap election was held in June and new the president, Lee Jae Myung, approved legislation launching new investigations into Yoon's push for martial law.





