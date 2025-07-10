Death toll at 91 from monsoon rains in northern India

The death toll in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh from monsoon rains has reached 91, officials said Thursday.

The state's Emergency Operations Centre said 55 people have died due to multiple reasons, including flash floods and cloudbursts in the monsoon rains, while 36 died in road accidents.

The northern Himalayan state has suffered heavy damage since June due to flash floods and multiple cloudbursts.

Officials said 131 people are injured, while 34 are missing due to the monsoon rains, which begin in June and culminate in September.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the collapse of a bridge in western Gujarat state rose to 15, officials said Thursday.

Several vehicles fell into a river when a portion of the bridge collapsed early Wednesday in Vadodara, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

Anil Dhameliya, a senior civil official, told reporters that a rescue operation began Thursday and an effort is underway to find at least three missing people.



