China urges Houthis to ‘respect’ navigation rights in Red Sea

China has urged the Yemeni Houthi group to "respect" the navigation rights of commercial vessels of all countries in the Red Sea.

Beijing also expresses its "deep concern" over the recent armed attacks on two commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Chinese Ambassador Geng Shuang told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Geng was addressing the Security Council following a briefing on Yemen by UN special envoy Hans Grundberg and Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher.

China reiterates its call on the Houthis to "desist from targeting commercial vessels and maintain the safety of waterways in the Red Sea," he said.

However, he expressed "concern" over the new round of exchange of fire between the Houthis and Israel and the "worsening trend of developments."

"We call on all parties to exercise calm and restraint and refrain from actions that escalate tensions. The protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure is an international obligation that must be observed by all parties," he added.

Yemen's Houthi group released a video late Tuesday, confirming it attacked the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea on July 6.

The Houthis say they are targeting Israel-linked ships in an effort to pressure Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza.

"The respect for sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of states is a basic principle that must be adhered to by all," Geng said.

Urging the international community to step up assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Geng said: "The resolution of the issues in Yemen and the Red Sea cannot be achieved without the easing and de-escalation of the overall situation in the region."

"The fighting in Gaza must cease immediately. The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza must be brought to an end without delay. The two-state solution must be implemented as soon as possible," he stressed.



