Taiwan launches longest-ever live-fire drills

Taiwan on Wednesday launched its longest live-fire segment of its annual Han Kuang military exercises, focusing on how Taiwan counters China's "gray zone" tactics, according to Focus Taiwan.

The 10-day exercises focus on "response to gray-zone harassment," "joint anti-landing operations," and "resilient defense on the island," with many US weapons making their debut during the drill, it said.

This is the longest live-fire exercise, as the previous exercises lasted five days.

On day 1, Taiwanese forces will simulate scenarios involving Chinese militia boats and Coast Guard vessels conducting "harassment" near Taiwan's waters. Naval ships will be deployed to designated coastal zones in preparation for a potential escalation, according to a Defense Ministry plan.

Mobile radar units and anti-ship missile systems will be positioned at strategic locations, while special forces will secure key infrastructure such as ports and harbors and other key infrastructure sites to maintain a functioning society.

On July 1, Maj. Gen. Tung Chi-hsing, director of the MND's joint operations planning division, said that for the first three days, the focus will be on joint responses to "gray zone tactics"-coercive actions that fall short of open conflict.

After the first three days, the exercises will move to their "full-scale combat" phase, Tung said.

China on Tuesday said the Taiwanese drill is nothing but a "self-deceiving trick" played by the island.

Col. Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry, said Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party is exploiting the exercise to get Taiwan residents on board its "Taiwan Independence" war chariot, and China's "resolute countermeasures against "Taiwan Independence" will not be deterred, nor will the overwhelming and irresistible trend of China's national reunification be stopped."