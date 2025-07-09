China sanctions 8 entities from Taiwan amid annual military drills

China on Wednesday announced sanctions on eight entities from Taiwan amid Taipei's ongoing live-fire military exercises near the island, state-backed Global Times reported.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that these entities had collaborated with Taiwanese "separatist forces" in their attempt to "seek independence through military means."

The statement added that the decision was made to uphold the "national sovereignty" and "territorial integrity" of China, as well as maintaining "peace and stability" in the region in accordance to Chinese laws.

The ministry stated that the export of dual-use items to these eight companies will be banned, stressing that no exporter will be permitted to breach these control measures.

The eight entities include Aerospace Industrial Development Corp, GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, JC Technology, CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding, Lungteh Shipbuilding and Gong Wei, according to the ministry.

The development came after Taiwan on Wednesday launched its longest live-fire segment of its annual Han Kuang military exercises, which includes many US-made weapons.





