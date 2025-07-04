India pushes retaliatory duties on US over auto tariffs

India has proposed imposing retaliatory duties under World Trade Organization (WTO) norms against US automobile sector tariffs.



"The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations would take the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States," the Press Trust of India reported on Friday, quoting a WTO notification.



It said the South Asian nation "has notified the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods of its proposed suspension of concessions and other obligations under certain WTO provisions."



"This notification is made in connection with safeguard measures extended by the United States of America on imports of automobile parts from India," it said.



The agency said that in March, the US adopted "a safeguard measure in the form of a tariff increase of 25 per cent ad valorem on imports of passenger vehicles and light trucks, and on certain automobile parts from India."



As a 90-day tariff pause set to expire on July 9 draws near, India has yet to complete a trade deal with the US.



US President Donald Trump imposed a 90-day pause on the tariffs, which he had announced in April.





