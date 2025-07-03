Taiwan, Poland sign pact to boost tech industry cooperation

 Contact Us
Taiwan and Poland signed a pact to boost industrial cooperation in cybersecurity, automotive electronics, and drone tech. The deal supports Taiwan’s $1.04 billion investment in a "China-free" drone supply chain and aims for a $1.39 billion industry output by 2030.

Published July 03,2025
Taiwan and Poland have signed a pact to promote industrial cooperation in cybersecurity modules, automotive electronics, and drone applications, local media reports said Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center, Taiwan-Poland Chamber of Commerce, Jmem Technology, and Poland's FC Auto System on Wednesday, the Taipei-based Central News Agency reported.

Jmem, a startup specializing in post-quantum cybersecurity chip development, is one of Taiwan's most promising cybersecurity firms, while FC Auto System is a global leader in vehicle modification and the integration of drone technology.

Taiwan has allocated 30 billion Taiwanese dollars ($1.04 billion) to promote drone development and strengthen a "China-free drone supply chain."

The island country aims to promote its drone industry to an output value of $1.39 billion by 2030.