China’s Wang says rare earth exports won’t be a problem with Europe

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that rare earth element exports—critical materials for high-tech manufacturing—would not become a source of tension between China and its European trading partners.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart in Berlin, Wang emphasized that it's China's sovereign right to impose controls on rare earth exports. However, he stressed that China doesn't see this issue as problematic in its relations with European partners.

"Rare earth elements are classified as dual-use items. Therefore, necessary export restrictions must be introduced," Wang told reporters, explaining that these materials can be used in both civilian and military applications.

"This is part of our sovereignty and also common practice internationally. By implementing these measures, we are fulfilling our international responsibility, which serves the interest of world peace and stability," he stressed.

Wang dismissed concerns from European politicians that China might use rare earth element exports as a geopolitical tool. The European Union heavily relies on China for these elements, which are essential for manufacturing high-tech products in the electronics, clean energy, automotive, and defense industries.

"I would like to emphasize once again that rare earth elements were not, are not, and will not be a problem between China and Europe, between China and Germany," China's top diplomat said, adding that the Chinese Commerce Ministry has procedures to ensure that approvals are processed as quickly as possible.

At the same press conference, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Berlin seeks to strengthen economic ties with China based on the principles of open markets and free trade.

"But for this trade to flourish, fair competition and reciprocity are needed," Wadephul said, expressing concerns about protectionist measures and restrictions imposed by China.

"Unfortunately, we, and especially our companies, are currently very concerned about unilateral and often non-transparent export restrictions on rare earths.This uncertainty is damaging our trade relations and also harming China's image," he said.

"Individual solutions will not suffice here and will not restore lost trust. That's why it was good that we addressed this issue today and that we are on the way to finding sustainable solutions together that will ensure the easing of tensions that is so urgently needed," the minister added.