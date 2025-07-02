Beijing slams 'unfounded hype' over 'so-called Chinese spies'

Beijing on Wednesday slammed the US' "unfounded hype," over "so-called Chinese spies," vowing to safeguard the "rights and interests" of its citizens.

The remarks came after the US charged two Chinese nationals for allegedly attempting to recruit US military service members on behalf of China.

"I am not aware of the specifics, but we have always opposed unfounded hype about so-called 'Chinese spies,'" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing.

"We will take the necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."

The US Justice Department said on Tuesday that Yuance Chen, 38, and Liren "Ryan" Lai, 39, were arrested Friday for allegedly carrying out covert intelligence operations in the US on behalf of China's State Security Ministry.

The Justice Department said the suspects allegedly paid for classified US military information, gathered navy intelligence and tried to recruit service members for China.





