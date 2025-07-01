Thai PM suspended over leaked audio in Cambodia border dispute

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over her recent leaked audio amid a border dispute with Cambodia, local media reported.

The court accepted charges against Paetongtarn over her phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen for deliberation and suspended her from duty as prime minister, Thai PBS World reported.

The charges were filed by a group of senators who accused her of gross ethical misconduct and dishonesty in connection with the phone call.

The court order follows the leak of a phone call between Paetongtarn and Hun in which the Thai leader allegedly criticized her country's military, specifically the 2nd Army Region commander, over escalating border tensions with Cambodia.

The decision came hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a reshuffle in the Cabinet following the exit of a key party from the ruling coalition.

Paetongtarn, 38, a daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected Thailand's youngest and only second female prime minister after winning a parliamentary vote last August.





