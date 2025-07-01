Philippines, Lithuania sign security pact

The Philippines and Lithuania signed a defense cooperation agreement Monday to enhance their bilateral defense partnership amid concerns over global security.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Manilla, according to a joint statement released by the Philippines Department of National Defense.

The statement said the MOU builds "a concrete framework for possible defense cooperation between the two countries' defense establishments, particularly in the field of cyber security, defense industry, munitions production cooperation, addressing hybrid threats, and maritime security."

Sakaliene is on an official four-day trip to the Philippines. It marks the first time that a Lithuanian defense minister has visited the Southeast Asian country.

The signing of the MOU came after a bilateral meeting between Teodoro and Sakaliene on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 1.

Before the signing of the MOU, the two defense leaders shared their perspectives on global security issues, focusing especially on developments in the West Philippine Sea, the broader South China Sea and Europe.

During their talks, "both sides emphasized their shared principles and commitment in upholding international law and deterring unilateral actions that threaten regional stability," the statement added.





