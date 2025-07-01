China sanctions ex-Philippine senator over China-related actions

China has imposed sanctions on a former Philippines senator for his "egregious conduct" on Chinese-related issues, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The ban will prohibit Francis Tolentino from entering the Chinese mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macao.

"For quite some time, driven by selfish interests, a handful of anti-China politicians in the Philippines have made malicious remarks and moves on issues related to China that are detrimental to China's interests and China-Philippines relations," the spokesperson said.

China is "firmly" resolved to defend its national sovereignty, security, and development interests, the spokesperson added.

China and the Philippines have a number of simmering disputes, including over territory in the South China Sea.

Tolentino, 65, served as a senator from 2019 to 2025.

There was no immediate reaction from the Philippines to Beijing's move.





