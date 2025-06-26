China to continue to thrive in global economy: Premier Li Qiang

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang said Thursday that China will continue to thrive in the global economy, with its expanding market offering significant trade and investment opportunities, Xinhua News reported.

Li reaffirmed China's commitment to a high-standard and deeper global integration, aimed at driving global development.

He noted at the 10th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Board of Governors that the bank's membership has grown from 57 to 110 in the last decade, crediting the bank for advancing shared growth and setting new benchmarks for global financial governance.

Li urged the AIIB to provide "high-quality, low-cost financing" to support diverse development needs, and boost internal growth for members as it faces global economic challenges.

He also urged the bank to foster more international dialogue and serve as a stronger multilateral platform.

"China is ready to work with all parties to support the AIIB in starting a new decade of glory," he said.

The annual meeting, themed "Connecting for Development, Collaborating for Prosperity," was co-hosted by the Finance Ministry, the Beijing municipal government and the AIIB, drawing 2,500 attendees from global institutions and sectors.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the AIIB signed a partnership to boost venture capital in emerging Asia, co-investing in venture capital funds focused on innovative, green and tech-driven infrastructure, the Global Times reported, citing a statement from the AIIB.