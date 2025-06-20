Russia, Kazakhstan agree on nuclear power plant roadmap

Russia and Kazakhstan on Friday reached an agreement and signed documents outlining a timeline for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed by Alexey Likhachev, director general of the Russian atomic energy corporation Rosatom, and Almasadam Satkaliyev, chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency, at a ceremony held during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Kazakhstan had earlier selected Rosatom as the leader of an international consortium tasked with building a large-capacity nuclear power plant in the country.



