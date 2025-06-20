1 dies, 100 more hospitalized as sweltering temperatures hit Japan

One person died and 100 others were hospitalized as sweltering temperatures hit Japan, local media reported on Friday.

According to NHK, 100 people aged 11 to 97 were taken to the hospital in Tokyo on Thursday with suspected heatstroke symptoms.

While a senior citizen in his 90s died in the town of Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, three others are in critical and serious condition in Tokyo.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Examiner's Office, two people in their 70s who died in the capital this month were likely victims of heatstroke.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least four people died in the Kanto region from suspected heatstroke, according to the local Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

Several regions, including Kofu City in central Japan, Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture, Tokyo, and Shizuoka City on Japan's southern coast, are currently experiencing warm air.





