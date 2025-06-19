Japanese premier says Tokyo, Seoul have 'aligned' outlooks on key issues

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that Tokyo and Seoul have aligned their outlooks on key issues following his meeting earlier this week with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

"We were able to have a very productive discussion, aligning our views for the stable development of Japan-Korea relations," Ishiba said during a visit to South Korea's embassy in Tokyo to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Ishiba and Lee met Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the resort town of Kananaskis in Alberta, Canada.

"While there have been various phases in the relationship, there has always been extensive exchange between the two countries," Ishiba said, adding that Tokyo and Seoul "face many common challenges and share numerous areas where we can and should cooperate through exchanges of our insights."

During their talks, the two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation with the US in response to regional and global security challenges, including those posed by North Korea.





