70,000 evacuated from southern China amid floods, heavy rainfall

About 70,000 people have been evacuated and relocated to safer places amid floods in southern China, according to local media reports.

Around 300,000 people were affected in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, which experienced severe flooding by Wednesday noon, injuring 15 people in minor flood-related incidents, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Heavy rains hit Anhui, Hubei, Guizhou, and Chongqing, prompting a flood emergency response.

Authorities dispatched over 3,000 search and rescue personnel as well as emergency teams to restore power to the grids in Guangdong.

More rain is forecast for the central and eastern regions.

Furthermore, China's National Meteorological Center issued a yellow warning for rainstorms until Thursday evening.

The most severe level in China's weather warning system is red, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.





