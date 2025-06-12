Indonesia’s ambassador to Ankara hails KAAN agreement as ‘historical milestone’

Indonesia's Ambassador to Ankara Achmad Rizal Purnama hailed the KAAN purchasing agreement between Indonesia and Türkiye as a "historical milestone" on Thursday.

Speaking to Anadolu, Purnama expressed his satisfaction with the deal, saying: "The KAAN purchasing agreement that has been signed between Indonesia and Türkiye is a very historical milestone. I believe that this cooperation extends beyond procurement."

Recalling Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to Türkiye, Purnama emphasized that the close relationship enjoyed by Prabowo and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended beyond the level of presidents and encompassed the people of Indonesia and Türkiye.

"These two meetings in the last two months have shown the closeness of our bilateral relations, not only at the level of our two presidents but also between our peoples," he said.

INDONESIA-TÜRKİYE COLLABORATE AS EQUAL PARTNERS COMMITTED TO INNOVATION, PEACE



Purnama emphasized the countries' partnership, saying cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia extends beyond a supply-and-demand relationship.

"We are not just buyers and sellers; we are equal partners committed to innovation, resilience, peace, and stability, not only for our two countries but also for our respective regions and beyond to the world at large," he said.

The ambassador said the level of cooperation under the KAAN agreement "also includes technology transfers, integration of Indonesia's industrial infrastructure into KAAN production, and support for Indonesia's domestic defense ecosystem."

"48 Turkish fighter jets will be completed in 120 months, and it will be a very significant milestone of our defense cooperation agreement," he said.

Outlining their intentions to contribute to regional and global peace, the Indonesian ambassador said one of his top priorities was to advance cooperation with Türkiye, which represented the most strategic aspect of the partnership.

"Our aim is very clear: to safeguard our sovereignty, and at the same time, we aim to contribute to regional and global peace and stability in the world. I'm very pleased to witness this milestone in our bilateral defense cooperation between our two countries.

"That's why, from the very beginning, since I arrived in Türkiye, defense industries have become one of my priorities in our missions to advance the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Türkiye." Purnama said.