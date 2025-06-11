Stable' US, China relationship 'paramount' to Japan

Japan on Wednesday indirectly welcomed the outcome of crucial trade talks between the US and China, saying a "stable" relationship between the two global economic powers is "paramount" to Tokyo.

"On US-China trade talks, we are aware of that development. "A stable relationship between China and the US is paramount to Japan and the international community," the Japanese government's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.

The two countries' trade talks, as well as other relevant developments, are closely monitored. Therefore, "we assessed the potential implications and will take further actions," he said.

China and the US have reached an agreement on a framework and implementation plan following two days of trade talks in the UK, Beijing's top trade envoy Li Chenggang said late Tuesday.



"The two sides agreed, in principle, on the framework for implementing the consensus of the two heads of state in their firm call on the 5th of June, as well as the consensus of the meeting in Geneva," Li told reporters during a London visit.



A new round of trade talks between the US and China aimed at reaching an agreement began on Monday in London.

The two sides hope to build on a May 12 agreement reached in Geneva, when they agreed to a 90-day suspension of most duties and to reverse measures imposed since early April after Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs on US trading partners.



In recent weeks, both sides have accused each other of breaching the agreement.



