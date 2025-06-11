CHINAS KUNLONG AIRCRAFT ENTERS MASS PRODUCTION

China's domestically developed AG600 "Kunlong" amphibious aircraft has entered mass production after the country's Civil Aviation Administration granted a production certificate in April, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The AG600 "Kunlong" boasts strong low-altitude and low-speed performance, along with high efficiency in firefighting and rescue operations. It is also capable of stable takeoff and landing on water.

AG600 is China's first large civil special-mission aircraft developed in accordance with the requirements of the civil aviation airworthiness regulations, according to the agency.