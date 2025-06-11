CHINAS KUNLONG AIRCRAFT ENTERS MASS PRODUCTION

 Contact Us
China’s AG600 “Kunlong”, the country’s first large amphibious aircraft, has officially entered mass production.

Published June 11,2025
China's domestically developed AG600 "Kunlong" amphibious aircraft has entered mass production after the country's Civil Aviation Administration granted a production certificate in April, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The AG600 "Kunlong" boasts strong low-altitude and low-speed performance, along with high efficiency in firefighting and rescue operations. It is also capable of stable takeoff and landing on water.

AG600 is China's first large civil special-mission aircraft developed in accordance with the requirements of the civil aviation airworthiness regulations, according to the agency. 