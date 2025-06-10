South Korea to sign $6B deal to export K2 tanks to Poland

A K2 tank, delivered in the first batch of arms from South Korea under contracts signed in recent months, fires during a military drill at a military range in Wierzbiny near Orzysz, Poland, March 30, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

South Korea is set to finalize a defense contract worth approximately $6 billion to export an additional batch of K2 Black Panther tanks to Poland later this month, marking Seoul's largest single arms export to date, Yonhap News reported Tuesday, citing government sources.

Under the agreement, Poland will receive 180 K2 tanks. Of these, 117 will be manufactured by South Korean defense contractor Hyundai Rotem Co., while the remaining units will be produced locally in Poland by state-owned defense firm PGZ.

A defense industry official confirmed to Yonhap that the signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Poland later this month.

The deal had initially been expected in late 2023 but was delayed due to political developments in both countries, including internal instability in South Korea following an aborted martial law attempt in December.

The contract is part of a broader push by Poland to bolster its military capabilities amid ongoing security concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. In 2022, Warsaw signed a series of defense deals with South Korea, including agreements to acquire K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 light attack aircraft.