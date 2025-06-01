Myanmar extends ceasefire until June 30 amid earthquake recovery efforts

Myanmar's military has announced an extension of the current ceasefire until June 30, state-run Myanmar International TV reported on Sunday.

The truce, effective from June 1, aims to facilitate recovery and resettlement efforts following the recent devastating earthquake while also promoting national peace and stability.

The previous ceasefire, in place from May 6 to May 31, was initially declared to support rescue and relief operations after a 7.7-magnitude quake on March 28 killed around 3,800 people and displaced tens of thousands.

The military in the announcement on Saturday called on ethnic armed organizations and other militant groups to refrain from actions that could threaten public safety or national stability. This includes avoiding attacks on transportation routes, civilians, security forces, and military posts, and refraining from recruitment or territorial expansion.

The military warned that it would respond if such activities occurred to safeguard civilians.

Myanmar remains gripped by ongoing conflict, particularly in the northern regions, where ethnic armed groups continue to clash with the military regime that came to power in a 2021 coup.