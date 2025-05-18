Taiwan says it detected Chinese military aircraft, ships around its territory

Taiwan said on Sunday that it tracked Chinese military aircraft and naval ships around its territory.

"Overall 18 sorties #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0850hr today. 13 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ," the Defense Ministry said on X.

Taiwanese armed forces "have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the statement added.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said six Chinese navy vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan were also detected.

There was no immediate reaction from China, which considers Taiwan as its breakaway province.