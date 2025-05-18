17 killed in southern India fire incident

Firefighters carry a ladder outside of the building (blue-coloured) that caught fire in Hyderabad, India, May 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

As many as 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in southern India's Telengana state early Sunday, officials said.

Minister G Kishan Reddy said the incident occurred near the Charminar monument in the city of Hyderabad, and the federal government will provide necessary support and assistance.

A statement issued by state's fire disaster response emergency and civil defense confirmed the death toll and said the fire started inside a building. It said the fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to other levels.

Victims also include children, fire officials said, adding that the suspected cause of the blaze was being investigated.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed authorities to take all the necessary measures to help the affected people.