Taiwan arrests 2 Chinese nationals over sailing into island 'illegally'

Taiwanese authorities have arrested two Chinese nationals over allegedly sailing into the island on a rubber boat illegally, Focus Taiwan reported on Saturday.

The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Northern Branch said they arrested a father and his 17-year-old son on Friday.

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office said the father was sent to a detention center while his son was transferred to National Immigration Agency's Special Operations Brigade as he was declared a minor.

According to CGA, both Chinese nationals sailed to the island on a rubber boat only 3.3 meters in length, which was difficult to detect with radar.

There was no immediate comment from China.