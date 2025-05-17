South Korean former president Yoon leaving ruling party ahead of election

South Korean former President Yoon Suk Yeol announced on Saturday he is leaving the People Power Party (PPP) ahead of the presidential election next month, according to media reports.

Yoon said on Facebook he is leaving the ruling party and urged supporters to vote for the PPP's presidential candidate. Kim Moon-soo, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"I am leaving the People Power Party today. Although I am leaving the party, I will continue to stand at the forefront to defend freedom and national sovereignty," said Yoon.

"Please give your support to Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party. Make sure to cast your vote. Every single vote is a path toward safeguarding this country's freedom, sovereignty and prosperity," he added.

South Korea is set to hold the presidential election on June 3, after Yoon was removed from office for his botched martial law bid.

Yoon's decision came after the PPP's new interim leader, Kim Yong-tae, on Thursday urged Yoon to leave the party to boost its chances in the election.

Separately, the ruling party's presidential election candidate, Kim Moon-soo, apologized Thursday for Yoon's unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law on Dec 3.