South Korea issues nationwide firefighting mobilization order after massive fire at tire factory

South Korea's National Fire Agency on Saturday ordered nationwide mobilization of firefighters after a massive fire broke out in a tire factory in the southwestern city of Gwangju, Yonhap news reported.

The fire, which started around 7.11 a.m. (2211GMT) at the factory in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers (167.7 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul, rapidly spread through plant buildings.

The National Fire Agency issued a nationwide fire mobilization order, allowing firefighting personnel and equipment from neighboring regions to be deployed to the site.

Kumho Tire , South Korea's second-largest tire maker, said all production was halted at the plant. About 400 workers on duty at the time were evacuated, but one male employee was injured and was moved to hospital.

Authorities said it could take several days to completely extinguish the fire.