North Korean army holds special operations drills

North Korea's military held a combined tactical drill of special operations to enhance combat efficiency, state-run media reported Wednesday.

The combined tactical drills of special operations and tank subunits' joint fire strike demonstration took place Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Various tactical drills conducted by special operations sub-units for passing the standard of all-purpose battalion and the training match between tankmen's sub-units held afterwards aroused the visitors' special interest," the agency reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and other senior military officials witnessed the combined drills.

Speaking at the occasion, Kim praised the tactical drills and said they aimed to enhance the combat efficiency and effectiveness of the country's weapon systems.

"Our revolutionary armed forces are now in charge of not a few fronts, but the most important among them is the anti-imperialist class front, and making full preparations for war is the most crucial task," he said.

He stressed that combat drill to turn the whole army into an elite ranks that are prepared thoroughly and perfectly to execute any order is the first revolutionary task.

