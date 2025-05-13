Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills 22: Report

A man looks inside a school building damaged in a bombardment carried out by Myanmar's military at the Ohe Htein Twin village in Tabayin township, Sagaing Region, on May 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Myanmar's junta killed at least 20 children and two teachers in a school bombing in the northwestern Sagaing Region, media reports said Tuesday.

All schools in the region were closed after the airstrike Monday, according to the Myanmar Now news agency.

A representative of the Depayin Township's armed wing of the National Unity Government, Myanmar's government in exile, said the bodies, "some of which were disfigured beyond recognition," were buried the same day.

"So far, the death toll stands at 22," the representative said.

Myanmar is experiencing a prolonged ethnic conflict, mostly in northern parts, where ethnic armed groups have been clashing with the ruling military junta in recent months.

The violence has displaced thousands and raised concerns about the conflict spilling into Thailand.