India, Pakistan ceasefire contributes to regional peace, stability: China

China on Monday said that a ceasefire between longtime rivals India and Pakistan after days of intense hostilities has contributed to regional peace and stability, state media reported.

"China believes that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, contributes to regional peace and stability, and reflects the shared expectations of the international community," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters, according to Beijing-based Global Times.

China, he added, welcomes and supports the development.

Following a week of heightened military tensions, New Delhi and Islamabad announced a cease-fire on Saturday, mediated by the US.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also spoke separately with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval as part of diplomatic efforts to defuse rising tensions between the two nuclear powers.

For several days, the two forces exchanged missiles and fire after India launched military strikes across Pakistan in response to the April 22 killing of 26 people in a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack in Pahalgam, claiming there were cross-border links. Pakistan had denied involvement and offered a neutral probe.